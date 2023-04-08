Four teams with two wins so far in Sanatan IDC

[File Photo]

Competition at the 61st Sanatan IDC tournament continue to intensify with some teams bagging their second win.

Navua which beat Suva in the first round, came out 1-0 victorious against Wairebetia.

Wairebetia had won its opening match, beating Lautoka 1-0.

Article continues after advertisement

Other teams with two wins so far includes Labasa which thrashed Drasa 6-1, Rewa hammered Rakiraki 6-0 and Tuva defeated Valley 3-0.

In other open grade matches, Suva nailed Sabeto 5-0, Ba and Korovuto settled for a nil-all draw, Varoka registered six past Votualevu with two and Nabua beat Uluisila 2-0.

In the Masters category, Rewa and Valley drew 2-all while Uluisila beat Rakiraki 1-0.