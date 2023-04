[File Photo]

Four teams have booked their spots in the TIV Sangam tournament after surviving the round of 16 matches.

Lautoka opened the action today and earned a comfortable 5-0 win over Varoko.

Also recording a massive win is Nadi smashing Nalovo 7-0.

Middlemore edged Tabucola 2-1 to advance and is joined by Hamilton which defeated Solovi 4-1.

Matches continue.