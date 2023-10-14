Four in a row Golden Boot for Nalaubu

In a triumphant night at the Fiji FA/Digicel Awards, the dazzling Star Striker, Sairusi Nalaubu of Lautoka FC, once again clinched the coveted Golden Boot award, marking his fourth consecutive victory.

His extraordinary tally of 19 goals this season dazzled the audience and solidified his position as a prolific marksman.

Nalaubu attributes his remarkable success to unwavering dedication and the divine assistance of God, alongside the unwavering support of his loving wife and daughter.

Article continues after advertisement

His heartfelt appreciation extends to his team, recognizing that without their collective effort, this honor would remain out of reach.

Nalaubu’s unwavering commitment remains resolute, as he seeks continuous improvement in the coming year, demonstrating his unyielding determination to elevate his game.

With this illustrious achievement now etched in the annals of history, Lautoka FC eagerly readies itself for the next formidable challenge.

In the Courts Inter-District Championship, Suva FC currently faces Lautoka in the second semi-final.

You can catch the LIVE commentary on Mirchi FM.