Ford calls drop-goals 'crucial weapon' after England overcome Argentina

[Source: Reuters]

Drop-goals are not usually a big part of a team’s armoury, but in tight Rugby World Cup contests can be a “crucial weapon” according to England flyhalf George Ford after he kicked three in 10 minutes in a 27-10 victory over Argentina yesterday.

Having lost flanker Tom Curry to a red card inside three minutes, England put on a masterclass of defensive organisation and forward control to win comfortably.

They were aided early on by the trio of drop-goals from Ford that moved them into a 12-3 lead and transferred the pressure onto the South American side.

Ford said all the England flyhalves practice drop-goals at every training session in preparation for games like Saturday’s clash in Marseille.

South Africa flyhalf Jannie de Beer kicked a tournament record five drop-goals to beat England in the quarter-finals in 1999 and Ford equalled the best previous mark for his team set by Jonny Wilkinson against France four years later.

