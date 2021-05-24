Football players to train individually

Football players are to continue with their individual training until the 80 percent vaccination threshold is reached.

Fiji Football Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf says, a circular has been distributed to all eight premier clubs instructing them to abide by the return-to-play framework.

This means that footballers can train outdoors but under the non-contact rules.

“We’ve sent a circular to all our members that they can advise the players to train not collectively as a team. Outdoors they can train and do physical exercise, when 80% dose is achieved then sports will be allowed, they can train collectively as a team.”

Yusuf adds the association is hoping the vaccination rate reaches 80% as soon as possible, to give ample time to the teams to train.

He says this will help the players to be both physically and mentally ready when the national league commences on the tentative dates of October 23rd and 24th.