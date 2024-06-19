Fitness worry for Bula Boys: Sherman

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Match fitness for playing international football is still not there for the Digicel Bula Boys according to head coach Rob Sherman.

The national coach made the comments ahead of Fiji’s second OFC Men’s Nations Cup pool match against Samoa tonight.

Despite a 5-1 win over Papua New Guinea on Sunday, Sherman believes the side executed the game plan but fitness is still a worry.

“The fitness still remains a factor and you know to play at a tempo I want and I think international football demands, the boys need to be fitter.”



Sherman is expected to stick with his starting 11 from the PNG game for tonight’s clash against Samoa at 7.



