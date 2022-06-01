First win for Suva Combine Masters

Suva Combine Masters started its RC Manubhai/Apco Coatings Fiji FA International Veterans Tournament on a high, beating Navua 2-1 yesterday.

Also securing a win was Nasinu Masters, who overcame Rewa Master 2-1.

In other matches, Northland Masters drew nil-all with Labasa Masters and Rewa Legends drew 1-all with Suva Masters.

The games continue today.

The semifinals of the Veteran tournament will run alongside the Digicel Fiji FACT.

In the semi-finals and final of the Digicel Fiji FACT, 4R Electrical Labasa will play RC Manubhai Ba in the first semi-final at 2:30pm on Saturday, while Suva will face Lautoka at 5pm.