Finding the net issues need solving: Cole

Fiji Kulas head coach, Lisa Cole believes versatility can help improve the finishing aspect of her team.

Cole says creating chances is not a problem but scoring is an obvious challenge for them.

She adds she’s spoken to her players about what needs to be done against the Solomon Islands.

“We need to be versatile in how we can score goals because that makes it difficult for teams. Because if Solomon goes to shut down Trina and Koleta, it will be easy for them but if they have to shut down Koleta, Trina, Sofi and Vanisha down the middle than we’ll be able to attack in different ways and make it difficult on teams.”

Cole adds they’re expecting the Solomons to be fast on the flanks and they’re defensively ready for that.

Kulas take on the Solomon Islands in their semi-final match tomorrow at 7.30pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Before that Samoa faces Papua New Guinea in the first semi-final at 4pm.

Both matches will be shown live on FBC Sports.