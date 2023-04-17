Fiji U15 ends tour with a win

The Digicel Fiji under 15 Boys football team has ended its New Zealand tour with a win.
Fiji defeated Tonga 2-0 today.
The goals were scored by Jarryd Mario and Velani Rasorewa while the side also won 4-2 on penalty kicks.
The national U15 side beat Cook Islands 9-1 and Tonga 2-0.
They went down 1-2 to Liechtenstein in the round-robin matches.
Fiji also played two friendlies matches in which they lost 1-2 against the Solomon Islands and drew 1-all with Vanuatu.
