Fiji U15 ends tour with a win

The Digicel Fiji under 15 Boys football team has ended its New Zealand tour with a win.

Fiji defeated Tonga 2-0 today.

The goals were scored by Jarryd Mario and Velani Rasorewa while the side also won 4-2 on penalty kicks.

The national U15 side beat Cook Islands 9-1 and Tonga 2-0.

They went down 1-2 to Liechtenstein in the round-robin matches.

Fiji also played two friendlies matches in which they lost 1-2 against the Solomon Islands and drew 1-all with Vanuatu.