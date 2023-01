The Baby Bula Boys will meet the Cook Islands in the quarter-final of the OFC Under-17 Championship.

Fiji will play the Cooks in the third quarter-final fixture on Sunday, 3pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Laucala Bay, Suva.

Also on Sunday at the same venue, New Zealand will take on Vanuatu at 7pm.

New Caledonia and Samoa will play out the first quarter-final fixture on Saturday at 3pm followed by Tahiti and Tonga at 7pm.