Fiji ready for Vanuatu

Fiji Futsal captain, Filipe Baravilala is confident the national side will put a good outing against Vanuatu.

The Suva football defender reveals they had enough time to prepare for the Extra Supermarket Melanesian Futsal Cup.

He says our national side has a really strong and beautiful bond in camp.

“With due respect, they have a very good side. We expect a tough match from them. We have played them last year and we know how hard this game will be and I know we have also prepared well.”

Joining the team are Ratu Dau and Edwin Sahim.



Fiji will take on Vanuatu today at 4pm at the Vodafone Arena in Laucala Bay, Suva.