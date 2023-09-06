Fiji overcome Solomon Islands to set up Olympic Qualifier final against New Zealand

Entonia Dogalau scored a double for Fiji U23 [Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

Fiji have beaten the Solomon Islands 3-0 at Go Media Stadium Mt Smart in the second semi-final at the OFC Men’s Olympic Qualifier in Auckland.

Rob Sherman’s side will face New Zealand in Saturday night’s final at North Harbour Stadium after Darren Bazeley’s Oly Whites overran Vanuatu 8-0 in the first semi-final.

Captain Etonia Dogalau was the hero for the Fijians scoring twice, one in each half to help secure passage through to the final where his side will attempt to qualify for the Olympics for the second time, having represented Oceania at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Dogalau’s second goal 20 minutes from time came against the run of play after the Solomon Islands had laid siege to the Fiji goal since the second half restart.

Hudyn Irodao unleashed a spectacular shot from outside the 18-yard box that forced Fijian goalkeeper Aydin Mustahib to tip the ball over the crossbar almost immediately after the restart.

Junior Rocky then headed onto the crossbar before Javin Wae drove the rebound just wide of the upright as Eddie Marahare’s side turned up the heat on Fiji.

Calvin Ohasio rose high to direct a header just past the post with 30 minutes remaining and Fiji were living dangerously. Mustahib tipped the ball over the bar from another probing corner as the Solomon Islands continued to press for the equaliser but somehow Fiji’s defence held firm.

Then came the decisive moment as Nabil Begg won possession down the left and crossed inside the box for Dogalau to side foot into the net for the two-goal buffer.

Begg was then put through one-on-one and could have made sure of the result late on but was denied by Junior Petua in the Solomon Islands goal.

Brendan McMullen did however put the icing on the cake for Fiji, scoring his side’s third goal in the 89th minute.

Earlier it had been an even start to the match with a tightly contested opening 20 minutes producing no clear-cut scoring opportunities for either side. Dogalau opened the scoring in the 25th minute with a towering free header on the six-yard box, unmarked following a corner. It was a delightful cross from Begg who provided the assist.

Dogalau almost turned provider six minutes later when he turned the ball into the box for Aporosa Yada to run onto, but Petua got there just ahead of the Fijian attacker.

Yada then should have extended Fiji’s lead five minutes before the break when his diving header cleared the crossbar from close range. The Solomon Islands mustered their first shot on target in first half injury time, but it was fired straight at Mustahib.