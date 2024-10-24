Fiji out of finals despite win over Solomon Islands

[Source: OFC Media via Ivan Photography]

Fiji secured a dramatic 6-5 victory over the Solomon Islands in a penalty shootout during the OFC Beach Soccer Nations Cup in Honiara.

Despite the win, Fiji will not qualify for the finals, finishing last on the table with just 1 point.

The Solomon Islands took the lead in the first spell, but Rewa midfielder Tevita Waranivalu equalized in the second.

Both teams fought hard, and the match ended 2-2 in regular time, with Waranivalu scoring again for Fiji.

Fiji missed two penalty chances during the match, with captain Waranivalu and Steven Dean unable to convert, keeping the teams neck and neck.

The game eventually went into extra time, where the penalty shootout determined the outcome.

Waranivalu scored Fiji’s opening penalty, followed by successful shots from Adriu Nabose, Steven Dean, and Frances Catarongo.

Goalkeeper Sanaila Waqanicakau also netted a penalty, and it was reserve keeper Ilisoni Koro who scored the decisive goal to give Fiji a 6-5 win.

Though Fiji ends their tournament journey, Tahiti will now face the Solomon Islands in the final on Saturday.