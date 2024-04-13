Fiji Link flight delays DFPL match

Subrail Park

The Digicel Fiji Premier League clash between Extra Supermarket Labasa and Nadi was delayed this afternoon.

The Fiji Football Association states that this was the result of a delay in the Fiji Link flight, carrying the Nadi players and officials from Viti Levu to Labasa.

The match eventually got underway at 4:15pm with the scores still nil-all.

Tomorrow, Rooster Chicken Ba will face Lautoka at 1pm at the Fiji FA Academy followed by the match between Flick Suva and Navua at 3pm.

In a double header at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, Extra Rewa will host Nadroga at 1pm followed by the clash between Tailevu Naitasiri and Nasinu at 3pm.

You can catch the live match commentaries of the Rewa-Nadroga and Tailevu Naitasiri versus Nasinu games on Mirchi FM.