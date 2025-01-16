Fiji Football to introduce VAR

[Source: Sky Sports]

The Fiji Football Association is slowly working towards installing video assistant referee cameras for their matches in adjusting to the Oceania Football Federation’s move for a professional league next year.

Together with OFC, Fiji FA will be working towards having VAR at two local tournaments this year, from where they will evaluate the usage of the high-tech cameras.

Fiji Football chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf says they will need to train their referees before introducing VAR to local competitions.

“As a result, VAR is compulsory for any pro-league. So with OFC’s help we’ll be trying to get VAR into couple of our matches or tournaments, to see how it works and how we can jell with the old regulations.”

According to FIFA regulations, there will need to be an eight camera angle for a VAR to be used in a pro-league match.

However, Yusuf says they will work with what they have before fully introducing the standard VAR set-up.