Fiji FA pre-season transfer window for 2025 opens

The Fiji Football Association has officially opened the 2025 pre-season transfer window, which will run from today to the 31st of this month.

During this period, clubs and districts have the chance to apply for player transfers or International Transfer Certificates for both men’s and women’s 11-a-side players, as well as futsal players.

Rohitesh Narayan, the Fiji FA Player Registration and Transfer Manager, highlighted the importance of following the necessary procedures throughout the transfer process.

“This period allows districts to apply for the transfer of targeted 11-a-side players, both men and women and futsal players.”

He emphasized that all player transfers and registrations must comply with the Fiji FA National Regulations.

Narayan also reminded member associations to carefully check the eligibility of players being transferred, taking into account any contractual obligations and other stipulations.

He clarified that players can only be transferred once in a season, according to Fiji FA’s transfer rules. He noted that players who transferred during the June window are not eligible for this transfer period.

To ensure the transfer is processed, districts must submit an approved transfer certificate, a completed player registration form, and pay a $50 application fee.

Narayan urged all parties involved to be transparent and adhere strictly to the rules to facilitate a smooth transfer process.

This transfer window provides a valuable opportunity for clubs and districts to strengthen their teams ahead of the 2025 season, while ensuring all procedures are followed.