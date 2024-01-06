Fiji FA mourns Patel’s passing

Vinod Patel

The Fiji Football Association is mourning the loss of its trustee Vinod Patel.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel says Vinod was a proud servant of Fijian football and will be remembered as an astute administrator.

He adds Vinod will be missed by the football family in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

According to the Fiji football president, Vinod, who is the founder of hardware giant Vinod Patel & Company Ltd, will be remembered as a highly competent professional and a proud Fijian.

Rajesh adds the board members and the entire football fraternity are in mourning and their thoughts and prayers are with his family.