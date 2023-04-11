Fiji FA mourns Gukisuva’s passing

The Fiji Football Association is shocked to learn the passing of former staff Liga Gukisuva.

Gukisuva was employed as Fiji FA’s first marketing manager in 2015 and resigned shortly after.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel has acknowledged the supreme contribution by Gukisuva in the football arena.

Patel says Gukisuva’s passing is a great loss as he had been a great sportsman and an inspirational leader.

Patel and the entire football fraternity conveyed their heartfelt sympathy and deepest condolence to the grieving family.

Gukisuva was also the president of the Fiji Volleyball Federation.