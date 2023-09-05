Fiji expects fast Solomon Islands outfit

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]
The Digicel Fiji Football Under-23 team is two steps away from qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games.
The first step is to overcome the Solomon Islands today in the second semi-final of the OFC Men’s Olympic Qualifier.
Manager Kartik Reddy believes that national pride and determination will be the key to winning.
The players understand the significance of a victory for themselves, their families, and their country, which will motivate them greatly.
Reddy anticipates a speedy and tactical Solomon Islands team that values possession, so Fiji will need to defend compactly and with discipline.
The match is scheduled for 7 p.m., following the first semi-final between New Zealand and Vanuatu at 3 p.m. The FBC Sports HD Channel will broadcast both games live.