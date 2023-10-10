Fiji Bulikula Unites for Pacific Test Showdown

[Source: Fiji Bulikula/ Facebook]

The Fiji Bulikula team has set their mind and that is too perform to the best of their abilities in the Pacific Test this weekend.

Under the guidance of coach Joe Rabele, the team wasted no time upon their arrival in Papua New Guinea yesterday.

Assistant head coach Shane Morris reports that their initial focus was on fostering team cohesion, given that the squad comprises players from both local and international backgrounds.

Article continues after advertisement

“Good what we have done is that we grouped people, we have done with certain people we found out where they are from in Fiji and so we part them up to make a connection so it helps in the field as well.”

The women’s team will utilize the remaining days to further acquaint themselves with one another before their scheduled match on Sunday.

The Fiji Bulikula’s game will take place on Sunday at 2.45pm against Samoa.