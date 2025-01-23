Family drives Finau towards football dream

Annie Finau

Having a supportive family is what drives Fiji Women’s football under 19 rep Annie Finau as she aims to impress the national women’s coach, hoping to wear the national jumper again this year.

Finau credits her parents, who have gone above and beyond, even hosting kava barrels, to ensure the 16-year-old has everything she needs for camp and national duties.

She is currently in camp with the team preparing for the OFC Under 19 Women’s Championship to be held in September.

The Savusavu lass says the sport of football is something she did not expect to thrive in, however, there’s no turning back now.

“Growing up I was never into football, I always watch 7s rugby, 15s, 10s so yeah..if anyone asked me about and 7s of 15s player I would know them all but football came into my life and I was actually good at it and I was inspired.. my whole family supported me, my dad, mum even ,y whole village…thats how i got into football.”

She adds her teamamtes give their all on the field and are dedicated to helping each other in their school work as well.

This also marks a busy year for Finau as she will be sitting for her Year 12 exams.

The team has about eight months of training before the tournament.

Fiji is in the same pool with Samoa, Cook Islands and the winner of the qualifying tournament in group A.

The tournament will be held from September 21st to October 4th in Tahiti.