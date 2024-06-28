EURO 16 confirmed

[Source: UEFA EURO 2024/ Facebook]

The round of 16 for EURO 2024 is now confirmed with Switzerland and Italy starting it on Sunday followed by Germany and Denmark.

On Monday, England takes on Slovakia while Spain play Georgia.

Another two games will be played on Tuesday with France taking on Belgium and Portugal meet Slovenia.

Romani and Netherlands meet on Wednesday with Austria and Turkey wrapping up the round of 16.

Meanwhile, COPA America continues today with Panama and USA playing at 10am then Bolivia meets Uruguay at 1pm.

You can watch both games live on FBC Sports.