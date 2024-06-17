England struggled during win over Serbia, captain Kane says

England captain Harry Kane [Source: Reuters]

England captain Harry Kane said the Three Lions struggled at times during their 1-0 win this morning as they launched their Euro 2024 campaign with a hard-fought victory.

“Overall a deserved win. It’s just about getting through,” Kane said. “There was a spell in the second half where we got camped in our box and we found it hard to get out but it was an important win tonight.”

A headed goal by Jude Bellingham in the 13th minute put England on the way to all three points in the Group C game and Kane, who had a late header pushed onto the bar by the keeper, praised the young midfielder as “an unbelievable player.”