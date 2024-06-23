Ecuador hopes to start Copa America campaign on a high

Ecuador will be seeking a comeback in this season’s Copa America.

The team was eliminated in the quarterfinals by eventual champions Argentina in the previous edition, while Venezuela failed to advance past the group stage.

La Tri (Ecuador) won two of their three friendlies earlier this month, with their only loss coming against defending champions Argentina.

They secured a 2-1 victory over Honduras in their most recent match.

La Vinotinto (Venezuela) are on a five-game winless streak in all competitions.

In their last outing, they played to a goalless draw against Guatemala in a friendly in March.

The two teams will clash in their Copa America opener at 10am and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.