Dunn and Sterling join eastern suburbs

Sterling Vasconcelos (left), Thomas Dunn

Fiji national football representatives Thomas Dunn and Sterling Vasconcellos have officially joined Eastern Suburbs AFC in New Zealand.

The Navua midfielder and Lautoka defender arrived in New Zealand over the weekend.

Fiji FA National Team Manager Kartik Reddy says the association see more Fijian players getting opportunities abroad like Thomas and Sterling.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for both Thomas and Sterling to grow their careers. We are proud to see them take this step and will continue to support them in any way we can.”

Reddy also acknowledged the support of the Fiji FA Board in facilitating the transfers and supporting the players in terms of arranging logistics to ensure their smooth settlement in New Zealand.