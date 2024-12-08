DPM Prasad praises local referees

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad has praised the invaluable contributions of Fiji’s football referees .

Speaking during the 70th anniversary celebration of the Fiji Football Referees Association Professor Prasad highlighted the essential role referees play in maintaining fairness and integrity both on and off the field.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by the FFRA over the years and credited its continued success to the dedication of its pioneers.

Article continues after advertisement

He also acknowledged the long-standing support of the association’s patrons, Justice Sir Moti Tikaram and former President of Fiji, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau, whose guidance has been crucial to the FFRA’s success.

The 70th anniversary event was a heartfelt tribute to the FFRA’s legacy, with current and former referees, dignitaries, and football enthusiasts gathering to celebrate the association’s significant impact on the sport and community.