DPL double header in Lautoka

The Ba and Labasa match which was scheduled to take place on Saturday at Churchill Park has been moved to Sunday.

A double header has been confirmed in Lautoka in the round 15 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

The Ba and Labasa match which was scheduled to take place on Saturday at Churchill Park has been moved to Sunday.

Ba will now play Labasa at 1pm before Rewa takes on hosts, Lautoka at 3pm on Sunday.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Lautoka FA President, Shailendra Prasad says they’ve requested the Fiji Football Association to postpone the match due to players’ unavailability.

He says Aporosa Yada and Sterling Vasconcellos are currently in the Fiji Under-23 camp while Poasa Bainivalu and Muni Shivam are nursing injuries.

He says this game is crucial as it is the top of the table clash.

Meanwhile, in other matches on Sunday will see Nadi hosting Tavua at Prince Charles Park, Nadroga battles Suva at Lawaqa Park and Navua meets Tailevu Naitasiri at the Uprising Sports Centre, all at 3pm.

You can listen to the games held in Lautoka live on Mirchi FM.