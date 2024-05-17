Delta Tigers aim to create history

[Source: OFC/ Facebook]

Rewa FC is determined to create history in Tahiti tomorrow.

These were the sentiments of head coach, Rodeck Singh.

In their past outings at the OFC Men’s Champions League, the side has never featured in the last four.

Article continues after advertisement

Singh says that everything is well and the players are eager for tomorrow.

“Our preparation is going well, the boys are eager and they know that there is a semifinal berth at stake and it will be history for us if we pull it through.”

Singh says while the players carry some injuries, they are all set to take on the champion from Papua New Guinea.

He adds that the players are in good spirits and are well aware of what is at stake.

Rewa just needs a win to claim a semifinal spot, while Hekari needs to defeat the Delta Tigers.

The two teams are set to clash at 10am.