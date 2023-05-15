Day one is always the toughest: Drudru

[Source: OFC Oceania Football]

Despite the fact that his team thrashed them, OFC championship player of the match Samuela Drudru expressed gratitude to his opponents for putting up a fight.

This follows Suva FC’s win against Lupe Ole Soaga in their first match yesterday in Vanuatu.

Suva FC gave the Samoans a hiding with their 6-nil win.

Drudru was thankful his side came through knowing that day one is always the toughest.

Suva FC currently leads the points table with three points but a better goal difference as current OFC champions Auckland City sits in second place.

Suva FCs next game is against Auckland City on Wednesday at 4pm.