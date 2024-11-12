Crucial games for Bula Boys

[Source: OFC/ Facebook]

Fiji Football coach Rob Sherman has assured fans that the Bula Boys and the coaching team will give their very best in their FIFA World Cup 2026 – OFC Qualifiers in Papua New Guinea.

Speaking to FBC Sports from the team’s camp in Port Moresby, Sherman says they’ll give 100% to make sure that the national side will get the results they need to qualify.

The Bula Boys have prepared well according to Sherman and he says the next two games are important.

“It’s vital and in all essence, if we don’t accrue the first or second place then we are out of the World Cup so they’re crucial.”

PNG will host Fiji at 6pm on Thursday and in an earlier match, Solomon Islands play New Caledonia at 3pm.

On Sunday, Bula Boys meet New Caledonia at 3pm.