Croatia come from behind to beat Scotland

[Source: Reuters]

Andrej Kramaric headed in a 70th-minute winner as Croatia fought back from a goal down to claim a 2-1 victory over visitors Scotland in the Nations League at the Maksimir Stadium.

After a lethargic opening in which Croatia dominated possession, Scotland opened the scoring in the 32nd minute when defender Josip Sutalo’s botched clearance fell at the feet of Bournemouth’s Ryan Christie, who swivelled and squeezed in a shot from a tight angle.

Sparked into action, Croatia hit back four minutes later as Ivan Perisic’s pin-point cutback was driven into the bottom corner through a sea of Scotland defenders by Igor Matanovic for his first international goal.

Article continues after advertisement

Croatia continued to press forward after the break and Hoffenheim forward Kramaric scored the crucial goal when he headed home a rebound from close range after Scotland keeper Craig Gordon kept out a crisp volley from Borna Sosa.

Scotland thought they had nabbed a late equaliser in the 95th minute when Che Adams was quickest to react to a loose ball in Croatia’s penalty area, but the Torino forward was adjudged to be offside after a VAR review.

Croatia are second in League A Group 1 with six points, level with leaders Portugal, who face Poland later on Saturday. Scotland, who have suffered three defeats, remain bottom with no points.