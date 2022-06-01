Confident Blues ready for semis

Bakers Fresh Breakfast Crackers Lautoka is confident they can dethrone Rams Cleaning Services/ All Freight Logistics Suva, with the right tactics.

The two champion sides will meet in the semi-final of the Digicel Fiji FACT on Saturday.

Blues Coach Anginesh Prasad says the loss to Navua last week, will be a motivation heading into the semi-final clash.

“I am sure we are preparing for any team that we are playing in the semi-finals and we will prepare the training session according to which team we are playing.”

Lautoka will face Suva at 5pm in the second semi-final, while 4R Electrical Labasa takes on RC Manubhai Ba at 2:30pm.