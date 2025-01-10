Coach Murray ready for any Djokovic outbursts at Australian Open

Serbia's Novak Djokovic [Source: Reuters]

Novak Djokovic’s former rival-turned-coach Andy Murray does not want the Serbian to suppress his emotions on court and is even willing to be the target of any angry outbursts as long as the 24-times major winner gives his all at the Australian Open.

Murray played Djokovic 36 times from 2006 to 2022, losing 25 including four Australian Open finals. The Briton, who retired after last year’s Olympics, joined Djokovic’s team in November.

Murray also said he did not expect Djokovic to ask him to be his coach. But after the Scotsman’s wife Kim supported the idea, the three-time Grand Slam winner agreed to help the 37-year-old in his quest for a record-extending 11th Australian Open title.