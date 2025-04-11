Cherki stoppage-time strike earns Lyon dramatic draw with Manchester Utd

[Source: Reuters]

A stoppage-time finish from Rayan Cherki earned Olympique Lyonnais a dramatic 2-2 draw with Manchester United in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Friday, with visiting goalkeeper Andre Onana’s errors costing his side dear.

Onana was the centre of attention in the Groupama Stadium after his pre-match war of words with Lyon midfielder Nemanja Matic, and the pressure told as his mistake gifted Thiago Almada a 25th-minute opener.

A timely equaliser right on halftime from Leny Yoro, the young centre-back’s first goal for United since joining in the close season, levelled things up, before Joshua Zirkzee’s late header looked to have earned the visitors a battling victory.

herki, however, capitalised on another Onana error, when the Cameroonian could only push Georges Mikautadze’s shot straight out to him, denying United a win to galvanise their disappointing season.

“We are really disappointed (to concede late),” United boss Ruben Amorim told TNT Sports. “We should have taken a one-goal advantage to the next game but we have the next game at home — we will try to win that game.

“When one player has a mistake, all the team has a mistake so we continue like that.”

For all their domestic struggles, the Europa League has been a safe haven for United this season, with Amorim’s side coming into Thursday’s first leg as the only team in this year’s competition unbeaten.

The visitors started well, creating the better openings – with Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund wasting a glorious early chance. That miss proved costly, as Onana’s error gifted Lyon the opener.

The pre-match discourse had been centred on the clash between Onana and former United midfielder Matic. Onana had said United were “way better” than their French opponents, with Matic biting back, labelling the United stopper one of the worst goalkeepers in the club’s history.

“It was not a strategy by Nemanja Matic at all,” Lyon coach Paulo Fonseca said. “I think that’s something normal.

