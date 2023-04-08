Champions Lautoka held in second match

[File Photo]

Raviravi Tavarau gave title holder, Lautoka a good run in their TIV Sangam clash today.

They share a point each after their game ended in a 2-all draw in the Super Premier division.

Both teams came off a 2-1 win in their opening matches with Lautoka beating Ba and Raviravi Tavarau defeating Nadroga.

In other Super Premier results, Suva beat Sydney NSW 2-0, Navua and Valley were tied 1-all, Vatiyaka bagged a 2-0 win over Vitogo, Uciwai and Tabucola drew 1-all, Rifle Range also drew 2-all with Hamilton, Papakura lost to Love nil-1, Nadi hammered Rakiraki 6-1 and Rewa managed a goal-less draw against Nalovo.

Matches continue at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.