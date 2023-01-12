Baby Bula Boys out to win

The Baby Bula Boys head coach Sunil Kumar has given the assurance that the team will come out as victors in the OFC U17 Championship.

Fiji’s first game kicks off today against Samoa.

Kumar says months of preparation, sweat, and tears have prepared them for this day and they are going in confident.

He says the group of players that have been picked to represent the country are strong and determined.

“The players have done a lot of sacrifices, they’ve worked hard, day and night and I would say the team bonding is our main priority at the moment. We stand together as a team there’s a lot of strength in the team”

The Baby Bula Boys has been drawn in Group A with Papua New Guinea, Tonga, and Samoa.

They start their campaign against Samoa today at HFC Bank Stadium.

Fiji plays PNG in its second match on 15th January at 7pm and their final group match is up against Tonga on 18th January at 7pm.