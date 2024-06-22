Bula Boys down Tahiti in hard fought game

The Fiji men’s football team secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Tahiti in their final pool match of the OFC Men’s Nations Cup at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this evening.

Both teams struggled to score in the first 20 minutes of play.

Despite missing an earlier opportunity, captain Roy Krishna put Fiji on the scoreboard after a penalty was awarded for Terai Bremond’s foul, which resulted in his temporary suspension.

Both teams showcased strong defensive play, preventing further goals.

Fiji’s goalkeeper Isikeli Sevanaia delivered an impressive performance making crucial saves to maintain the lead.

The Bula Boys intensified their efforts in the second half, keeping the Tahitians on their toes until the final whistle.

The team will depart tomorrow for Vanuatu.

They will meet in the semifinal on Thursday.