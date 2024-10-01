Blues start with a sweet win

Flick Hygiene Lautoka began their 2024 FMF Inter-District Championship campaign with a dominant 3-1 win over Stratum Construction/Zeg Investment Navua.

Player of the match Saula Waqa opened the scoring in the 26th minute, followed by a quick second goal from national rep Sitiveni Cavuilagi just two minutes later, sending the home fans into celebration.

Lautoka were reduced to 10 men in the second half after Sakaraia Naisua was sent off for receiving two yellow cards for dangerous play.

Navua took advantage of the situation and scored after confusion in Lautoka’s defense, cutting the lead to 2-1.

Despite the pressure, Lautoka’s defense, anchored by returning goalkeeper Beniamino Mateinaqara, held strong.

In added time, Sairusi Nalaubu sealed the victory for Lautoka with a late third goal, bringing the final score to 3-1.

Navua will face Flick Hygiene Suva at 2 PM tomorrow, while Lautoka will take on Extra Supermarket Labasa at 8 PM.

Both matches will be broadcast live on MIRCHI FM.