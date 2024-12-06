Ba’s Flying Arrows hope to carry on momentum

[Source: Fiji FA / Facebook]

Ba soccer club, Flying Arrows, opened their Cecil’s National Regional Club Championship by thrashing Blues FC 5-0 in their first match at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori, yesterday.

Coach Timoci Jim Seru credited the team’s discipline and teamwork as key factors in their dominant performance.

Seru says he hopes to maintain the momentum of this first win moving forward.

He says the boys played with focus and unity, which made a difference.

The NCC shifts to the Fiji FA Grounds in Vatuwaqa today and Flying Arrows faces Northpole FC at 11 am.

In other day 1 results, Buiduna FC edged Nakasi Police FC 2-1 in a closely contested game, Downtown FC defeated Rivals FC 3-0, and Northpole FC cruised to a 3-0 win over Friends FC.