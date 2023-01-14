Bailey stars in Villa's win

Aston Villa started the Premier League weekend with 2-1 victory over Leeds.

Jamaican winger Leon Bailey had a hand in both goals, finishing off a quick counter-attack in just the third minute of play.

Villa debutant Alex Moreno denied Rodrigo with a goalline clearance and keeper Emiliano Martinez denied Jack Harrison from close range.

Emiliano Buendia headed their second, finishing off a Bailey rebound.

The goal was earlier ruled out for offside but the Video Assistant Referee ruled otherwise.

[Source: BBC Sport]