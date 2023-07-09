Back to base for Young Kulas

The Digicel Young Kulas called it a day after going down to New Zealand in the OFC Under-19 Women’s Championship finals last night.

The players will now go back to their respective clubs.

Coach Angeline Chua says this is a major learning experience that the team can take with them to their various districts.

“So the team will go back to their club/team to continue to develop their skill in their club so we really hope the players take back whatever they learn and also bring back whatever they have learnt to their team mates in their district.”

Chua adds that the championship was an arena where her players were given the chance to show their talent on the international stage.

Next on Chua’s list is the U-16 before they set their focus on the South Pacific Games to be held later this year.