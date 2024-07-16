Baby Bula boys named for OFC outing

[Source: Fiji Football Association / Facebook]

Fiji has revealed its squad for the upcoming OFC U-16 Men’s Championship in Tahiti, scheduled from the 28th of this month to the 10th of August.

Head coach Sunil Kumar has finalized a 23-player lineup, featuring a mix of local talents and four overseas-based players.

Kumar expressed his excitement about beginning a new cycle with a carefully selected squad, emphasizing the competitive nature among the players.

The tournament is significant as the top three teams will qualify for the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar.

The Digicel Fiji Baby Bula Boys, drawn in Group A, will start their campaign against the Cook Islands on July 29. They will face New Zealand on August 1 and conclude their group stage against Vanuatu on August 4.

1.USAIA TAMANIQIO- Tailevu Naitasiri,

2. ARAV AYUSH NADAN- Navua

3. RYHEAL REUBEN RAM-Tailevu Naitasiri

4. JASON RANDELL DAU-Tailevu Naitasiri

5. AVISHAAN KASH CHAND-Rewa

6. MAIKAH DAU- Nasinu

7. RISHAL RITHIK SHANKAR-Suva

8. ISOA VONU LATUI- Lautoka

9. MELVIN RATAN PRAKASH- Ba

10. KANAV MANI GOUNDER-RakiRaki

11. MANASA KUBUCAUCAU- Ba

12. KRISHNA SAMY JNR-Ba

13. RYAN DIXON DAVID- Nadi

14. SAULA MUATINI- Ba

15. RATU APENISA NAVUKITU- Rewa

16. VELENI RASOREWA-Lautoka

17. AVICHAL VEER LAL- Labasa

18. TUKAI RAVONOKULA-Labasa

19. JOSAIA NATUBAKILAGI-Labasa

20. RAHEEL NARSEY-Australia

21. MOHAMMED ZIYAAD KHAN-New Zealand

22. JOSAIA TUIDELA RAIKOSO-England

23. FARHAAN REHMAN KHAN- Australia