Baby Bula Boys create history

[Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

The Digicel Fiji Baby Bula Boys has booked a spot in the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar next year.

The side gained qualification for the world cup after defeating Tahiti 2-1 in the OFC Under-16 Championship, and will now face New Zealand in the final.

The side proved too strong for the home side, who had missed out on a handful of scoring opportunities costing them the match.

Article continues after advertisement

Both of Fiji’s goals came from the boot of their star striker Veleni Rasorewa, getting a double for himself.



Veleni Rasorewa scores one of his goals against Tahiti [Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

The first came in the 7th minute, after Rasorewa managed to beat two opponents to find the back of the net.

The second came back in the 67th minute, where an attempt at goal was reflected by Tahiti’s keeper, before rolling in goal.

The side switched into defence mode after their second goal, where they was able to defend their line until the sound of the final hooter.