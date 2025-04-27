Ba gets first win of the season

Ba FC [Photo: Supplied]

Ba FC finally secured their first win of the Extra Premier League season after a dominant second-half performance against Lautoka, finishing the match with a 3-0 at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba.

After four challenging rounds, Ba entered the match determined to turn their fortunes around.

The first half ended goalless, with both sides struggling to break the deadlock.

Article continues after advertisement

However, the second half saw a revitalized Ba emerge, taking control of the game.

The breakthrough came in the 69th minute when Penisoni Tirau converted from the penalty spot, putting Ba ahead 1-0.

Ba quickly capitalized on their momentum, with Peceli Sukabula doubling their lead shortly after.

Lautoka’s situation worsened when Sitiveni Cavuilagi was shown a red card, reducing them to 10 players.

Ba sealed their win in the 84th minute when Penaia Nagatalevu chipped the ball over Lautoka goalkeeper Isikeli Seva, making the final score 3-0.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.