Ba demolishes Nasinu

RC Manubhai Ba will now await the results of the Cambridge Farms Nadroga and Rams Cleaning Services/All Freight Logistics Suva match to confirm its place in the Digicel Fiji FACT semi-finals.

Ba now has seven points after thrashing Nasinu 6-1 in its last group match at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The Men-in-Black scored three brilliant goals 15 minutes into the first half.

Article continues after advertisement

Etonia Dogalau was first on the board in the 7th minute with a header.

This was backed up just after two minutes by Nabil Begg who pounced on a rebound.

Five minutes after Ba got its third goal after some set-piece touches seeing Saula Waqa go one-on-one with Nasinu goalkeeper Shaneel Naidu, easily beating him in front of goal with a header.

Kini Madigi and Narend Rao netted two more goals for a 5-0 lead at half-time.

Emosi Navaba added their sixth goal in the 71st minute, heading a well-taken cross by Begg.

Jasnit Vikash scored Nasinu’s only goal from a penalty.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS POOL A LAUTOKA 3 3 0 0 5 2 +3 9 LABASA 3 2 0 1 5 4 +1 6 NADI 3 1 1 1 7 6 +1 4 REWA 4 0 2 2 4 6 -2 2 NAVUA 3 0 1 2 4 6 -2 1 POOL B SUVA 3 3 0 0 5 0 +5 9 BA 4 2 1 1 9 4 +5 7 NADROGA 3 1 2 0 4 2 +2 5 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 4 1 1 2 4 5 -1 4 NASINU 4 0 0 4 2 13 -11 0