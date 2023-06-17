Ba boosted by timely support

[Source: Supplied]

The Ba football men’s and women’s teams have received some timely support from R.C. Manubhai & Co. by sponsoring them for the upcoming Inter District Championship.

They are also extending their support to the women’s team, providing equal opportunities and empowering female athletes to excel in the sport they love.

They will provide financial assistance, equipment and other resources to the Ba Football Association.

[Source: Supplied]

The company’s support will enable the association to enhance their training programs, develop infrastructure, and create opportunities for young players to showcase their skills on a competitive stage.

R.C. Manubhai & Co. Group Marketing Manager Atish Singh says they believe in the potential of local talent and through this collaboration, aim to contribute to the growth of football in Fiji.

Meanwhile, the Men in Black will be facing Rewa in the Fiji FACT semi-final at 4.30pm.

[Source: Supplied]

The first semi-final will get underway in the next hour between Lautoka and Labasa at 2pm.

You can listen to the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.