Auckland FC confirms Smith, Mata for A-League debut

[Source: NewsHub]

All Whites Tommy Smith and Max Mata have been added to the Auckland FC roster for their maiden A-League season.

The pair join four Kiwi countrymen already named to serve under championship-winning coach Steve Corica in 2024/25.

The defender has represented the All Whites since their 2010 World Cup campaign, where he played every minute, notching up 51 international caps since and serving as the team’s youngest-ever captain against El Salvador in 2012.

Article continues after advertisement

Forward Mata, 23, debuted for New Zealand against Lithuania in 2019 and has made nine appearances since. He has played club football in Switzerland, Estonia, USA, Ireland and England, most recently with Irish Sligo Rovers, but joins the Black Knights on loan from Shrewsbury Town.

The club’s first signings have all reflected its intention to embed itself in the local community.