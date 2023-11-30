Football

Arsenal crush Lens 6-0 to reach Champions League last 16

Reuters

November 30, 2023 6:42 am

[Source: Reuters]

Arsenal blasted their way into the last 16 of the Champions League on a freezing night at The Emirates this morning, crushing RC Lens 6-0 with goals from six different players and ensuring that they qualify top of Group B.

The home side, back in European football’s biggest club competition for the first time in seven years, needed one point to secure themselves a place in the knockout stages of the competition. Instead, they swept Lens off the park to secure all three.

“Today we were really attacking and we played to dominate the game – and we achieved that… Today we were really effective,” Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told reporters.

Article continues after advertisement

Arsenal have 12 points with four wins from their five games, while Lens, who sit third with five points, can no longer reach the last 16.

Arsenal took the lead in the 13th minute with a scrappy goal from Kai Havertz, their late-goal hero at Brentford on Saturday. As Lens failed to clear their lines the ball fell to Gabriel Jesus on the edge of the box and the Brazilian laid it off to Havertz who prodded it in off Lens keeper Brice Samba from close range.

Jesus doubled the lead eight minutes later, collecting a sideways pass on the edge of the box from Bukayo Saka with his left foot, deftly switching back to his right to send the defenders the wrong way, and burying his shot in the corner.

Saka drove the knife in with a third in the 23rd minute, bundling in a weakly parried ball with his body after a shot by Gabriel Martinelli, who twisted that knife four minutes later with a curled shot that left Lens goalkeeper Samba lunging at thin air.

Fiji Airways now flying to New Caledonia

Pacific Games: Gallery

Pacific Games: Videos

Seruiratu shares experience ahead of COP28 meeting

World Bank officials visit WAF team

Fiji Police enhance patrol dog capabilities

PS discusses impacts of $100 allowance for chiefs

Korovou Sub-Divisional Hospital get a $250,000 facelift

FTRA warns of deregistration

Three BPO operators eyeing growth in Fiji

MOA signed for skill enhancement

Freed Israeli hostages tell families of beatings and death threats

Second gold for Vateitei

Karan to miss 1500m final

Israeli ex-hostage says she confronted Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar in Gaza tunnel

Hamas hands over 16 hostages to Israel from Gaza Strip

RBF highlights milestones in financial innovation

Reddy aims for another medal

Indian official was behind plot to assassinate Sikh American in US: DOJ

Team Fiji continue to win medals

Sky Pacific gets series rights

Israeli hostage handover is under way in Gaza

3x3 ballers impress as two more days remain

Copenhagen dig deep to end Bayern's winning run

Onana woe as Galatasaray fight back to deny Man United

Arsenal crush Lens 6-0 to reach Champions League last 16

Inter complete stunning comeback to snatch 3-3 draw with Benfica

Tavua lad makes it a double

UN Committee hopes for better understanding of issues

FCCC introduces PINCCER for fair market practices

No medal at Fiji Finals, bronze in Pacific Games

FWRM stands strong against anti-feminist forces

French Ambassador and AG address crucial bilateral matters

Chand finds motivation in Hill

Vuetivavalagi re-joins Pirates club

Mavericks coach abandons press conference after spat with reporter

Woods 'frustrated' that players were left out of PGA-LIV merger talks

Saudi Arabia wins bid for 2030 world fair, beating Italy, S. Korea

O’Connell, Kamoe collect bronze

Brave Saratibau misses out on Olympics

Agriculture officers are not your bosses: Rayalu

Putin won't make peace in Ukraine before 2024 US election -US official

Pearls clinch third win

CR5G employees take legal actions

Police relish Sukuna Bowl football win to all serving officers

Wind turbines to power sporting facilities

Cardiovascular conditions underdiagnosed

Kauyaca says he is prepared for anything against Singh

Rise in chickenpox cases

Kashmiri students arrested for celebrating India's Cricket World Cup defeat

Police respond to plea for safety

Paris metro ticket price to double during 2024 Olympics

Australia bans import of single-use vaping devices

Blues retain Sukuna Bowl football title

Israel, Hamas due to release more people amid efforts to extend truce

Boys will learn from this campaign: Sherman

Vigilance urged as road fatalities hit record

Ravudi out to turn tables in Hill rematch

Committee takes center stage in addressing human trafficking

Immigration department responds to changing trends

Data on benefits of sports tourism critical: Hill

Villagers benefit from financial literacy program

Operational BRIDGE Workshop underway

Government boost livestock industry with substantial funding

Jazz turn spotlight to Grizzlies with new starters

'Group of death' delivers as PSG, Newcastle and Milan all stay in hunt

Film Fiji pays overdue tax rebates

Home Depot billionaire: may still fund Trump if convicted

Fiji touch rugby through to semis

Rabuka reaches Dubai for COP28

Online Safety Commission joins WeProtect Global Alliance

EU court says public employees may be barred from wearing head scarf

Sukuna Bowl soccer postponed

Tiffany Haddish will ‘get some help’ after second DUI arrest in two years

Team Fiji remains fifth

Paris Hilton is in her ‘mom era’ and loving it

Preserving culture in climate-induced relocations

FijiFirst was never anti-USP: Usamate

Fiji's blue ribbon dominance ends

Man arrested for alleged burglary

Discovery rewrites history of Christianity in Fiji

Athletics for Reddy

GCC will scrutinize bills impacting iTaukei

All trapped Indian workers rescued from Himalayan tunnel

Patient empowerment to raise awareness on RHD

Police trio sent home

PRB steps up efforts to end violence

Cabinet approves amendment the legislation governing Mahogany Industry

Tuqiri picks rising star

Depleted Heat try to slow Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

Reddy impresses in 800m final

Solomons down Fiji in semis

Bulai hammers gold

Two wins for netball

16-year-old Naitasi wins silver

USP staff unhappy with Pal’s reappointment

Legislation restores labour rights: Singh

PM embarks on journey to COP28

Report released on economic benefits of sports tourism

Police sweep touch rugby competition

Flash flooding shocks residents

Navua residents evacuated to higher grounds

Jennifer Lawrence denies getting cosmetic surgery to Kylie Jenner

USP VC Ahluwalia reappointed for another term

USP Student Association applauds Ahluwalia’s reappointment

Elon Musk visits Israel after criticism for endorsing antisemitic post

New sprint king to be crowned tonight

Relocate VC and his office back to Fiji: USP Staff

Fiji Touch Rugby on a roll

Sukuna Bowl competition remains top notch: Colamoto

Navua residents shelter at LDS church

Tawake named in Chiefs squad

UN Treaty should reflect voices of the Pacific

Islanders show resilience through self-funded rehabilitation

French companies illuminate Fiji’s economic landscape

Extra turns environmental friendly

WAF bill payment now available on Mobile App

'Rat miners' burrow to rescue 41 men stuck in Indian tunnel

Mark Cuban is leaving ‘Shark Tank’

Sukuna Bowl cricket postponed

Strike on the card as staff papers denied

Two juveniles among those arrested for drug possession

PS confirms some Navua schools are closed

Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza extended two days; more hostages released

NDMO urges Fijians to remain vigilant

Navua couple assist 10 students

MoE seeks clarity on school status

Mammoth task for Fiji football

Implementation of National Action Plan a concern: Rakuita

FRA responds to accident and landslide

iTaukei Affairs outlines steps for GCC reinstatement

Heart Heroes Fiji launched to assist RHD patients

PB's for young sprinters

Bulai favorite for hammer throw

LTA urges strict adherence to code of practice

Golden finish for Yeshnil Karan

Kulas to face PNG in final

USP staff seek work permit solutions

Odisha FC knock Mohun Bagan SG out of AFC Cup

'We'll be back', say Australia's Davis Cup nearly-men

FCCC welcomes upgraded FijiClear system

Broken families need support as well: Kiran

USP and Ministry upholding turtle conservation

Team Fiji athletes advance to 100m semi-finals

Vateitei happy with two medal haul

Government policies are for all: Prasad

USP Council will have the final decision

Fair compensation and recognition vital: McGrath

RBF marks another milestone in digital transformation

Pacific GIS conference kicks off in Suva

Seruvakula debuts for Samoa 7s

Body of 19-year-old recovered

Three students of Palestinian descent shot in Vermont

Saratibau makes dream debut

Nikola Jokic (39 points), Nuggets extend Spurs' skid to 12

Pastors reminded to uphold culture

Vateitei wins gold

Human Rights Watch: Gaza hospital blast likely due to rocket misfire

Police volleyball beat Army Two

Nawavu guides Wallis and Futuna to historic rugby medal

Police out to retain Sukuna Bowl

Boxing fans to expect thriller

Four percent not enough: USP staff

Prasad urges USP staff to work with management

Minister takes aim at political interference in Police leadership

Navua market construction under spotlight

PS Education concerned with students behaviour

Church maintains position on extra marital affairs

Pope says he has lung inflammation

Fiji women’s touch rugby wins opening match

Prasad and Radrodro attend USP Council Meeting

Lewaravu appointment FHRADC Director

FHTA applauds Starlink’s entry

USP staff wants Ahluwalia out

New ties to advance accounting profession

Elon Musk to meet Israeli president, Gaza hostage families

Jennifer Lopez announces ‘This Is Me…Now’ release date

American girl, 4, freed as Hamas, Israel release prisoners

Ministry expresses concern over unutilized bus fare assistance

LTA investigates collusion allegations

Singh confronts Opposition for failing to appoint liaison officers

Restore Blue Symposium to shape Fiji Police Force

Outsourcing industry set for a boost with Starlink partnership

Track and field starts today

Farmer's journey to Pacific Games glory

PM farewells 7s teams

Man United's Garnacho scores overhead stunner in 3-0 win at Everton

Climate action progress underway

Tottenham slip to third successive defeat as Villa go fourth

Over 24,000 farming households

Fiji and UK forge strategic communications partnership

Vateitei aims to inspire female referees

Team Fiji brings pride to nation: Rabuka

Tewa ready for baptism of fire

Walesi investigation nears completion, Minister anticipates decision

Hamas releases more Israeli, foreign hostages on second day of Gaza truce

Search efforts continue for missing youth

USP Staff Association takes a stand

Benavidez stops Andrade in six

Imbalance leads to enrollment difficulties