Arsenal and Liverpool stunned in EPL

Everton stunned Premier League leaders Arsenal 2-1 in their match this morning.

The hosts picked up their first victory in 11 games in all competitions this season.

Centre-half James Tarkowski rose at the far post to power home a header from Dwight McNeil’s corner to spark the sort of joyous scenes that have been witnessed rarely at Goodison Park.

The Gunners were unable to find the leveler and will see their lead at the top cut to two points if champions Manchester City beat Tottenham.

In another shocking result, Liverpool’s losing woes continue, doing down to Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0.

Looking at other results, Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 2-1, Leicester defeated Aston Villa 4-2, Brentford thrashed Southampton 3-0 and Brighton edged Bournemouth 1-0.