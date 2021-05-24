Argentina through to Futsal World Cup final

Argentina edged Brazil in a thrilling semi-final match earlier this morning to qualify for the final of the FIFA Futsal World Cup.

The side finished 2-1 at full time with no goals made in the second spell.

Brazil were piling the pressure on midway through the first half, with only the woodwork and the reflexes of Nico Sarmiento keeping the deadlock intact.

Article continues after advertisement

Then Cristian Borruto took a shot which was tapped home by Constantino Vaporaki.

Borruto executed a pass to start the move that gave them their second goal within three minutes.

Brazil fought back with a goal by Ferrao but it was the only goal they managed throughout the game as Argentina took the win.

¿Lo revivimos? ¡CLARO QUE SÍ! 🇦🇷 ARGENTINA ES FINALISTA OTRA VEZ 🇦🇷 🔜 El próximo domingo, desde las 14, ¡todos con la Selección! 💪pic.twitter.com/2XfjDa560n — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) September 29, 2021

The second semi-final will be played tomorrow between Portugal and Kazakhstan.